Of Lancaster, NY, formerly of Tarnowitz, Germany, entered into her eternal heavenly home on Monday, September 21, 2020. Brigitte was the devoted wife of the late Jorg Schroth and the late Henry Nowakowski. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, Dr. Patricia E. (LuAnn) Nowakowski, and Kimmy (Air Force Lt Col Bryan C. Miner), Eileen Schlager and many beloved family and friends. Brigitte lived between two countries with great love, she maintained her German heritage and showered all she loved with her premier culinary artistry. She was a grand narrator and filled every room with a rich understanding of her vast experience of life. Brigitte graced everyone she met with her exceptional beauty. She loved adventure and traveled extensively with her children, Patty, Kimmy and Bryan. She loved Aruba and was a true fashionista. Kimmy and Patty were her pride and joy. "Wir lieben Dich, Mama." We will carry your heart and soul with us forever, sharing the love you so generously gave to us. A Celebration of Brigitte's Life will be held at a later date. A private interment was held in Maplewood Cemetery. "Brigitte, I cannot let this opportunity to go by without saying what a special lady you are. You have touched our hearts with your love and have shown us what it means to appreciate family and to dedicate your life to them. We love you! And oh, by the way, we love your scrumptious cooking, too!"
Kathy and Karen
