Brittany N. TAYLOR
Of Hamburg, NY, September 29, 2020. Loving mother of Demarie Taylor, Aubriella Clark and Karly Clark; cherished fiancée of Alex Clark; beloved daughter of John (Kathy) Taylor, Jr. and Carla (Dave) Kiser; dearest sister of Kaylee Taylor and Thomas Thompson; aunt of Gracilyn; adored granddaughter of John and Darlene Taylor, Sr.; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation and private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
