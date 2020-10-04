WOJCIK - Bronislaus "Brownie"

September 24, 2020, age 90, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved son of the late John and Julia (nee Witulski) Wojcik; brother of Jane (late Henry) Bajer, late Mary (late Chester) Cycon, late Sophie (late Walter) Kin, late Eugenia (late Frank) Cwiklinski, late Frank (late Mary) Wojcik, late Irene (late Raymond) Jablonski, late Victoria Wojcik and the late Charlotte (late Anthony) Grzelewski; also survived by nieces, nephews and his polka family. Private Mass of Christian Burial in St. Louis Church and Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery was held for the family. Mr. Wojcik served his country in the Korean War with the US Army and was a member of the Buffalo Polka Boosters. Arrangement by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.





