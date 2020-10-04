Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bronislaus "Brownie" WOJCIK
WOJCIK - Bronislaus "Brownie"
September 24, 2020, age 90, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved son of the late John and Julia (nee Witulski) Wojcik; brother of Jane (late Henry) Bajer, late Mary (late Chester) Cycon, late Sophie (late Walter) Kin, late Eugenia (late Frank) Cwiklinski, late Frank (late Mary) Wojcik, late Irene (late Raymond) Jablonski, late Victoria Wojcik and the late Charlotte (late Anthony) Grzelewski; also survived by nieces, nephews and his polka family. Private Mass of Christian Burial in St. Louis Church and Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery was held for the family. Mr. Wojcik served his country in the Korean War with the US Army and was a member of the Buffalo Polka Boosters. Arrangement by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.