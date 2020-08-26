WALKER - Brooke R.
Of Springville, entered into heaven to be with the angels, suddenly. August 22, 2020. Loving daughter of Robert and Marla Walker; dear sister of Austin and Garrett; cherished granddaughter of Don Walker, Clara Walker, Glen Walker and the late Lynn Nesbit; adored niece of Lisa Walker, Melinda (Terry) Keeble and the late Eric Walker; cousin of Heather Keeble and Luciano Walker. Relatives and friends may visit the Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Pkwy., Thursday, from 4-8 PM and Friday morning, from 10-11 AM, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Entombment Lakeside Cemetery. Brooke was an Honor Student at Springville-Griffith Institute, an accomplished athlete in several sports, and a faithful Christian. Donations will go toward a scholarship fund in Brooke's memory. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.