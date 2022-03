McCUTCHEON - Brooksie NellEntered into peaceful rest September 2, 2021 at the age of 108. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10 AM-11 AM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com