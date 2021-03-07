Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bruce R. ADAMS
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
ADAMS - Bruce R.
Of Buffalo, NY, March 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Renee M. (Rapp) Adams; dearest father of Aidan K. and Garrett C. (Stephanie Cole) Adams; grandfather of Molly A. Adams and Sebastian Cole; son of the late Charles R. and Ethel J. (Kolb) Adams; brother of Marcia (Glenn) Davis, Charleen (Irv) Boorman, Cynthia Adams (Ken Wild), David Adams, and Sandy (Kevin) Walbesser; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
One of the greatest people in my past life....as my art teacher in my high school years, he was such an inspiration ... one of reasons I enjoyed going there every day... such a great man, such a great loss...you will be missed and remembered Bruce...see you in another time
Andrew A Beutner
March 12, 2021
Bruce was such an important part of our art community in Buffalo. He was so committed, talented, and interested in others. He touched so many people.
Mary Wyrick
March 10, 2021
My most sincere condolences to you and your family. Bruce will long be remembered by friends, family and the Buffalo art world.
Carol Roush ( Rapp)
March 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Renee, Aidan, & Garett. Bruce was an amazing man and I feel privileged to have called him my friend.
Tom Pontrello
March 8, 2021
Bruce was a great friend and a talented artist. He will be missed by the local art community. Our condolences go out to his family.
Thomas and Susan Heyer
March 7, 2021
Very sad ! Worked with Bruce in the City of Tonawanda and always enjoyed his style! Went to a number of. his shows and was always quick to respond to his "epistles". We had lunch together a couple of years ago when he was painting a mural in Lockport. I will miss him
Dennis Devine
March 7, 2021
My sincere sympathies to Bruce's Family. I will never forget you Bruce.
Angie Zimmerman
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results