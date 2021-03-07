ADAMS - Bruce R.
Of Buffalo, NY, March 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Renee M. (Rapp) Adams; dearest father of Aidan K. and Garrett C. (Stephanie Cole) Adams; grandfather of Molly A. Adams and Sebastian Cole; son of the late Charles R. and Ethel J. (Kolb) Adams; brother of Marcia (Glenn) Davis, Charleen (Irv) Boorman, Cynthia Adams (Ken Wild), David Adams, and Sandy (Kevin) Walbesser; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.