Banick - Bruce H.

May 29, 2021 of Eden, NY. Preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Ruth Banick. Beloved husband of Ruth L. (nee Stiefler) Banick; cherished brother of Lucille (the late Earl) Gabriel, Marianne (the late John) Hadamik, and Margaret (Ron) Hadsell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lifelong member of the Buffalo Geological Society. Worked at Bethlehem Steel for many years. Soft-stone carver and collector of minerals and fossils. Collected Model-A cars and parts; also had many Canadian collecting friends. Friends received Wednesday, June 2nd, from 1-4 PM, at LAKE- SIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.