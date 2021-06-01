Menu
Bruce H. BANICK
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Banick - Bruce H.
May 29, 2021 of Eden, NY. Preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Ruth Banick. Beloved husband of Ruth L. (nee Stiefler) Banick; cherished brother of Lucille (the late Earl) Gabriel, Marianne (the late John) Hadamik, and Margaret (Ron) Hadsell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lifelong member of the Buffalo Geological Society. Worked at Bethlehem Steel for many years. Soft-stone carver and collector of minerals and fossils. Collected Model-A cars and parts; also had many Canadian collecting friends. Friends received Wednesday, June 2nd, from 1-4 PM, at LAKE- SIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ruth and family, My sincere condolences on the loss of Bruce. He will be missed but his memory will live on in all those he mentored and helped over the years.
michael hawkins
Friend
June 1, 2021
