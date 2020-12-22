Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bruce BAUM EdD.
FUNERAL HOME
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
BAUM - Bruce, EdD
December 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Cynthia Siener-Baum; loving father of Ari (Abla) Baum, and Leah Baum; brother of Howard (Shelley) Baum; devoted grandfather of Nashyia Baum. A private graveside service will be held. To view service virtually, visit Mesnekoff Funeral Home's Facebook page Wednesday 11 AM. Memorials may be made to Congregation Shir Shalom or SUNY College of Buffalo. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences online at mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mesnekoff Funeral Home's Facebook page
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
Bruce was a colleague of mine when I was at Buffalo State College. I remember him as authentic and as a true humanist. I am sorry to learn of his passing. He is missed.
Charles Chrystal
December 28, 2020
Dear Cindy and Family, Most sincere condolences...May Bruce´s +Memory be eternal.
Helen Djordjevich Rosati
December 27, 2020
Sorry to hear about Bruce's passing. He will be truly missed. My prayers go out to you (Cindy) and your family.
Amanda Parker
December 24, 2020
May Bruce's family be comforted among the mourners of Zion. Bruce was a dear friend, always ready with a smile, ready to listen, ready to offer support, or a joke, interested in what we had to say. We will miss you. Jesse & Linda
Jesse Grossman, Linda Franchell, & family
December 24, 2020
Bruce has always been a leader from his days from the 70s-2019 at CPSI (Creative Problem Solving Institute). Personally, he in early 2010s invited me to join him for a month in Costa Rica. Then I participated in two creativity cruises he and Eileen created. And finally attending he and Cindy´s great marriage. RIP dear friend! So much sympathy to you Cindy.
Tom Potter
December 24, 2020
"A man is never old when it come to a dance he knows" African Proverb
Barb Thomas- Forum of Dance
December 24, 2020
Although we're going to miss you Bruce,we know that now you're line dancing with God and the angels.
Sylvia Smith
December 23, 2020
Bruce will truly be missed. Prayers to Cindy and family. Eris and Shawndre Horne
Eris Horne
December 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bruce's passing. He was always a joy to be around. I enjoyed listening to stories about his trips to Africa and trying to figure out his card tricks. God Bless his family and friends. Gone but never forgotten
Venice " Venny" Brown Sr
December 23, 2020
To Cindy, Leah, Ari & family, I´m so saddened to hear this news. I can only think of Bruce as a man who truly loved life. He certainly had a way to put a smile on everyone´s face. In fact...he made a career of it! I will always smile when thinking about him...even now. Love and hugs to all. Sandy
sandy saada
December 22, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Bruce's passing. He was such an important member of our AATH (Association for Applied and Therapeutic Humor) group. His laughter and contributions will be greatly missed.
Mary Kay Morrison
December 22, 2020
My absolute favorite professor ever . I was fortunate to have him as a mentor and a role model. I He was my faculty advisor and I can say without reservation the wisest choice I made in college. I owe my career to him. God bless you Dr. Baum. Love you very much. My condolences and prayers are with your family. RIP Bruce
Rich Brodnicki
December 22, 2020
A humanitarian. A humorist. Lighting the world and softening its hard blows with levity and gentle love. The world is better off for Bruce having been here.
Steve Wilson
December 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathies for the family he will be truly missed in our magic community thoughts and prayers. Mike Joseph Ring 12
Michael Joseph
December 22, 2020
Bruce and I shared an interest in humor, although Bruce was far more skilled at humor production than I could ever hope to be. My condolences to the family. After the tears, I think his memory will always bring a smile to my face.
Karen O'Quin
December 22, 2020
Bruce was a delightful colleague and someone who made work fun and light. He will be missed.
Shannon Budin
December 22, 2020
My condolences to the family. Bruce will truly be missed. Such a gentle man. If a line dance was created today, Bruce would know it tomorrow. A fellow line dancer.
Pat Burks
December 22, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Bruce´s passing. He was a wonderful professor and mentor. May G-d soon comfort you upon your loss with all other mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.
Amber S
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results