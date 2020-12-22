BAUM - Bruce, EdD
December 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Cynthia Siener-Baum; loving father of Ari (Abla) Baum, and Leah Baum; brother of Howard (Shelley) Baum; devoted grandfather of Nashyia Baum. A private graveside service will be held. To view service virtually, visit Mesnekoff Funeral Home's Facebook page Wednesday 11 AM. Memorials may be made to Congregation Shir Shalom or SUNY College of Buffalo. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences online at mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2020.