BOMMER - Bruce A.,

September 14, 2021.Dear father of Elisabeth Bommer-Connors (Kevin Connors), Michael (Janis) and Jamie Bommer; grandfather of Ethan, Rachel and Brooke; brother of Shirley Spriegel and the late Raymond Bommer. A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 96 Jewett Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14214 on Saturday, October 9, at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Food Pantry of Good Shepherd Church. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8, 2021.