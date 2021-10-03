Menu
Bruce A. BOMMER
FUNERAL HOME
Vandercher & Dick Funeral Home
2549 Main Street
Buffalo, NY
BOMMER - Bruce A.,
September 14, 2021.Dear father of Elisabeth Bommer-Connors (Kevin Connors), Michael (Janis) and Jamie Bommer; grandfather of Ethan, Rachel and Brooke; brother of Shirley Spriegel and the late Raymond Bommer. A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 96 Jewett Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14214 on Saturday, October 9, at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Food Pantry of Good Shepherd Church. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Church of the Good Shepherd
96 Jewett Pkwy, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending love your way, dear Beth and Michael.
Lenore Levy
October 8, 2021
Sending sympathy to the Bommer Family. Bruce and I taught art together in Pembroke. He was a wonderful mentor at the beginning of my career and a very talented artist.
Carolyn Moscato
Work
October 8, 2021
Beth I'm so sorry for your loss. You're in my prayers
Barbara Minton
Other
October 7, 2021
Jamie & Family so sorry for your loss .
Patsy & Jack Higgins
October 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
James Zak
Friend
October 4, 2021
