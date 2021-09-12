Menu
Bruce A. BORTH
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
BORTH - Bruce A.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on May 10, 2021. Loving son of the late Chester J. and Doris (nee Blumreich) Borth; dear brother of David (Dianne) Borth; cherished uncle of Donna (Jay) Tinker, Kevin (Jessica) Borth and Kristen (Matthew Alford) Borth; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday (September 20th) from 11 AM-1 PM, where a Masonic service will take place at 12 o'clock. Inurnment and Military Honors Service will take place on Tuesday at the WNY National Cemetery, 1254 Indian Falls Rd., Corfu, NY at 1 o'clock (please assemble at 12:45 PM). Bruce was a United States Army veteran, where he served in the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart Recipient. Bruce was also a member and past master of the Renaissance Masonic Lodge 1188 (formerly the Transportation Lodge 842). He participated in various bowling, baseball and golf teams. Share memories online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sep
20
Service
12:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sep
21
Memorial Gathering
12:45p.m.
WNY National Cemetery
1254 Indian Falls Rd., Corfu, NY
Sep
21
Inurnment
1:00p.m.
WNY National Cemetery
1254 Indian Falls Rd., Corfu, NY
