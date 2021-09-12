BORTH - Bruce A.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on May 10, 2021. Loving son of the late Chester J. and Doris (nee Blumreich) Borth; dear brother of David (Dianne) Borth; cherished uncle of Donna (Jay) Tinker, Kevin (Jessica) Borth and Kristen (Matthew Alford) Borth; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday (September 20th) from 11 AM-1 PM, where a Masonic service will take place at 12 o'clock. Inurnment and Military Honors Service will take place on Tuesday at the WNY National Cemetery, 1254 Indian Falls Rd., Corfu, NY at 1 o'clock (please assemble at 12:45 PM). Bruce was a United States Army veteran, where he served in the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart Recipient. Bruce was also a member and past master of the Renaissance Masonic Lodge 1188 (formerly the Transportation Lodge 842). He participated in various bowling, baseball and golf teams. Share memories online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.