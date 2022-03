BORTH - Bruce A.Of Buffalo, entered into rest on May 10, 2021. Loving son of the late Chester J. and Doris (nee Blumreich) Borth; dear brother of David (Dianne) Borth; cherished uncle of Donna (Jay) Tinker, Kevin (Jessica) Borth and Kristen (Matthew Alford) Borth; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday (September 20th) from 11 AM-1 PM, where a Masonic service will take place at 12 o'clock. Inurnment and Military Honors Service will take place on Tuesday at the WNY National Cemetery, 1254 Indian Falls Rd., Corfu, NY at 1 o'clock (please assemble at 12:45 PM). Bruce was a United States Army veteran, where he served in the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart Recipient. Bruce was also a member and past master of the Renaissance Masonic Lodge 1188 (formerly the Transportation Lodge 842). He participated in various bowling, baseball and golf teams. Share memories online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com