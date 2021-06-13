GENTZ - Bruce H.
Of Grand Island, passed from this earthly life to enter eternal life with our Lord on May 23, 2021. He was 89. He was the loving husband of Carolyn Gentz (nee Webb) and father of David Gentz of Grand Island and John Gentz, who predeceased him. He was the proud grandfather of Kathryn and Philip Gentz and enjoyed many loving nieces and nephews. He worked for many years in auto repair and owned Grand Island Automotive, Inc. He was well known for his photographic skills and won awards as a member of Twin Cities Camera Club. Bruce was a past President of Rotary Club of Grand Island. He enjoyed the family cottage, camping and being outdoors. He served in the US Navy aboard the aircraft carrier Midway during the Korean War. Bruce was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, 2100 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, where services will be held Saturday, June 26th, at 2 PM. Live streaming of the service available online https://youtu.be/uX8J5zuXJIQ
. The family wishes to thank Trinity United Methodist Church, the Grand Island Fire Co. Rescue Squad, his devoted aides and Hospice Buffalo for their support. Memorial gifts may be made in lieu of flowers. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.