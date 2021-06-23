I have not seen Bruce in many years but, he & I shared a very big event together in our lives. My name is Gail Lenz/Schultz and we were in a motorcycle accident together 51 years ago on June 26th. We both suffered some extensive injuries. My husband contacted me about this obit and I saw the picture and knew immediately it was my old friend, Bruce. He was a fine man and I am very sorry for the family's loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers, Gail & Paul Schultz

Gail D Schultz Family June 23, 2021