GREEN - Bruce L. Of Lancaster, June 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan M. (nee Smith); devoted father of Jennifer (John) Rautenstrauch; loving grandfather "Peepa" of Liam and Eli; dear brother of the late Denise (Larry) Fugle; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Thursday, 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM, immediately following Visitation. Relatives and friends are invited. Flowers gratefully declined.
Sue: I just heard of your loss. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and Jen.
Pat Aldridge
Patricia A Aldridge
July 11, 2021
Words cannot express the sadness we all feel. Bruce was a great neighbor, a friend and was a huge part of happiness in all our lives.
Sue and Jen our thoughts are with you always.
Sleep well Mr Bruce, until we meet again.
The Ryznar´s
Friend
June 24, 2021
Sue, Jen and John, my sincere condolences to you and your family. Sending love, thoughts and prayers.
Sharon Rizzo
June 24, 2021
I have not seen Bruce in many years but, he & I shared a very big event together in our lives. My name is Gail Lenz/Schultz and we were in a motorcycle accident together 51 years ago on June 26th. We both suffered some extensive injuries.
My husband contacted me about this obit and I saw the picture and knew immediately it was my old friend, Bruce.
He was a fine man and I am very sorry for the family's loss.
You are all in our thoughts and prayers,
Gail & Paul Schultz
Gail D Schultz
Family
June 23, 2021
Sue, Jen and John,
Our hearts are sadden to hear of the loss of your loved one. Bruce was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed. My prayers are with you all. Mary Ann and Bill