Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bruce L. GREEN
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
GREEN - Bruce L.
Of Lancaster, June 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan M. (nee Smith); devoted father of Jennifer (John) Rautenstrauch; loving grandfather "Peepa" of Liam and Eli; dear brother of the late Denise (Larry) Fugle; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Thursday, 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM, immediately following Visitation. Relatives and friends are invited. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway, Depew, NY
Jun
24
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Sue: I just heard of your loss. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and Jen. Pat Aldridge
Patricia A Aldridge
July 11, 2021
Words cannot express the sadness we all feel. Bruce was a great neighbor, a friend and was a huge part of happiness in all our lives. Sue and Jen our thoughts are with you always. Sleep well Mr Bruce, until we meet again.
The Ryznar´s
Friend
June 24, 2021
Sue, Jen and John, my sincere condolences to you and your family. Sending love, thoughts and prayers.
Sharon Rizzo
June 24, 2021
I have not seen Bruce in many years but, he & I shared a very big event together in our lives. My name is Gail Lenz/Schultz and we were in a motorcycle accident together 51 years ago on June 26th. We both suffered some extensive injuries. My husband contacted me about this obit and I saw the picture and knew immediately it was my old friend, Bruce. He was a fine man and I am very sorry for the family's loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers, Gail & Paul Schultz
Gail D Schultz
Family
June 23, 2021
Sue, Jen and John, Our hearts are sadden to hear of the loss of your loved one. Bruce was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed. My prayers are with you all. Mary Ann and Bill
Mary Ann Puhacz
Friend
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results