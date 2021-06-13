Menu
Bruce A. KREBS
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
KREBS - Bruce A.
Was welcomed into Heaven on June 10, 2021 in Niagara Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. He worked for the Town of Amherst in the wastewater department retiring in 2005; school bus driver for Clarence School District from 2005-2019 known as "Mr. Bruce." Survived by his wife Doreen (Nagy) Krebs; sons Brent Krebs and Brendan (Kristin) Krebs; step-daughters Michelle (Carl) Justice and Jill (Benjamin) Verratti; grandchildren Alexis Krebs, Evan and Dylan Krebs, Emmaline, Caleb, Hannah, and Julia Verratti, Sky and Ivy Justice; siblings Dennis (Leslie) Krebs and Linda (Bruce) Combs; also several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Monday, June 14th from 3-7 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 15th, at 11 AM at Christian Faith Chapel, 5733 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Lockport. Interment will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorial donations to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094 would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street, Lockport, NY
Jun
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christian Faith Chapel
5733 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Lockport, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Bruce, and your Family. Thank you for a multitude of fond memories with all the activities, both business and social, of the Main Transit Fire Department. May you Rest In Peace!
Sue & Tom Hurley
June 14, 2021
Ride free brother!
Tom Nichols
Friend
June 14, 2021
May there be a tournament team in heaven for you.
John Stiglmeier
Friend
June 13, 2021
To the Krebs Family, Our deepest Sympathy in the passing of Bruce. We are sending our love & prayers to you all. Bruce was a kind man & he will be truly missed. Ride with the wind Bruce, Love , The Chimos
Dave & Paula Chmielewski
Friend
June 13, 2021
