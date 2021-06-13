KREBS - Bruce A.
Was welcomed into Heaven on June 10, 2021 in Niagara Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. He worked for the Town of Amherst in the wastewater department retiring in 2005; school bus driver for Clarence School District from 2005-2019 known as "Mr. Bruce." Survived by his wife Doreen (Nagy) Krebs; sons Brent Krebs and Brendan (Kristin) Krebs; step-daughters Michelle (Carl) Justice and Jill (Benjamin) Verratti; grandchildren Alexis Krebs, Evan and Dylan Krebs, Emmaline, Caleb, Hannah, and Julia Verratti, Sky and Ivy Justice; siblings Dennis (Leslie) Krebs and Linda (Bruce) Combs; also several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Monday, June 14th from 3-7 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 15th, at 11 AM at Christian Faith Chapel, 5733 Tonawanda Creek Rd., Lockport. Interment will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorial donations to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094 would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.