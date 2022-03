MARKS - Bruce R.Of Town of Tonawanda, NY, March 23, 2022. Loving brother of Heather Malinowski. Beloved son of the late Edith (Ross) and Clarence Marks. Funeral Services will be held at a future date. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery will be held privately. Bruce was a avid Ham Radio Operator and retired from the Erie County Sheriff's Office. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com