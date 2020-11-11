BATY - Bruce R.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Angela "Angel" R. (nee Modica) Baty; devoted father of Rebecca Baty, Jonathan (Maeve) Whyte, and Steven (Courtney) Whyte; cherished grandfather of Jacob Baty, Joel Baty, Lincoln Whyte and Cordelia Whyte; loving son of the late Roy and Edith (nee Rasch) Baty; dear brother of Sharon (Norman) Waff, and Brian (Kathy) Baty; fond son-in-law of the late Joseph and Frances (nee LaNasa) Modica; dear brother-in-law of Joseph (MaryClaire) Modica, DDS, Rosanne (Frank Woods) Modica, DDS, and the late Charles Modica; also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem, on Thursday, from 3-7 PM, where prayers and words of remembrance will be said during calling hours. Bruce was a retired sheriff deputy with the Erie County Sheriff's Department. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, WNY Chapter.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.