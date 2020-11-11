Menu
Bruce R. BATY
BATY - Bruce R.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Angela "Angel" R. (nee Modica) Baty; devoted father of Rebecca Baty, Jonathan (Maeve) Whyte, and Steven (Courtney) Whyte; cherished grandfather of Jacob Baty, Joel Baty, Lincoln Whyte and Cordelia Whyte; loving son of the late Roy and Edith (nee Rasch) Baty; dear brother of Sharon (Norman) Waff, and Brian (Kathy) Baty; fond son-in-law of the late Joseph and Frances (nee LaNasa) Modica; dear brother-in-law of Joseph (MaryClaire) Modica, DDS, Rosanne (Frank Woods) Modica, DDS, and the late Charles Modica; also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem, on Thursday, from 3-7 PM, where prayers and words of remembrance will be said during calling hours. Bruce was a retired sheriff deputy with the Erie County Sheriff's Department. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.
