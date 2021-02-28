ROTHENBERG - Bruce C.

Of Amherst, NY, on February 18, 2021. Beloved husband to Cheryl (Cheri or "C") Geary-Rothenberg; and dear father of Brandon Rothenberg (fiancée Morgan Benaquist) passed away surrounded by his family. Bruce was predeceased by his father Forest, mother Audrey, and brother Gary. He is survived by his sister Bonnie; his in-laws Dr. and Mrs. Geary Sr.; brother-in-law Dr. C. Geary, Jr.; and many nieces and a nephew. Bruce was a fan of luxury cars and "the classics". He was an avid Hot Wheels Collector. Bruce enjoyed his pets although deceased Ralph the German Shepherd and as he would call Duker (Zeus) the "not so smart Doberman." Bruce often talked about getting well enough again to adopt other dogs. He would also make plenty of jokes about cheapskates as this was so not him. Bruce worked most of career in finance and banking and of course dabbled in cars. Sadly, cancer ended his life, but it did not beat him. He chose to live as fully as possible, chose to stay in a loving relationship even despite sickness to help his ailing wife and to make a difference in multiple ways (especially water to African children). The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday, March 6th from 2-6 PM at the (Lackawanna Chapel) of the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where Prayer Services will immediately follow at 6 PM. Flowers gratefully declined, donations may be made to the family to defray medical costs. The family of Bruce would like to thank the staff and owners of Lane Funeral Home, Inc. and John J. Kaczor Home, Inc. for their compassion and understanding during this difficult time. Please be advised that current COVID-19 Regulations will be enforced.







Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.