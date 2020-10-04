SAGE - Bruce

October 3, 2020, of Lackawanna. Beloved fiancé of Mary Beth Nash; dearest father of Bruce John, Michael (Nicole), Samantha and Peter; grandfather of Levi; son of the late Gordon and Marian (nee Switzer) Sage; brother of Gordon (Mary Ann), Patty, Judith and Gary (late Charlene); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Wednesday, October 7th, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Prayers Thursday, October 8th, 9 AM with a Funeral Mass from Our Lady of Charity St. Ambrose Worship Site at 9:30 AM.





