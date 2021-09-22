WILLIAMS - Bruce T.
81, passed away on April 11th, 2020 after a brief illness. Son of late John Norbert and Mary Albertine (Thomas) Williams. Bruce was an inventor, entrepreneur, world traveler, and philanthropist. In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his twin brother, Robert. He is survived by the love of his life, Dale S. Nikitas; sisters Patricia (late Leonard) Rounds and Marilyn (late Jerome) Carney; daughters Kathy Ludwig, Paula Wells, and Julie (Thomas) Kincaid; sister-in-law Charlene Williams; Dale's sons Stephen (Tara) Nikitas and Paul Nikitas as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and close friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service, Saturday, September 25th at 11 AM in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2239 West Creek Road, Burt, NY 14028. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to The Lockport High School Scholarship Foundation, c/o Grace Scirto, 250 Lincoln Ave., Lockport, NY 14094 or Lockport CARES, Inc., P.O. Box 586, Lockport, NY 14095. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.