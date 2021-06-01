Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brunhilda "Bonnie" ORZOL
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY
ORZOL - Brunhilda "Bonnie"
May 30, 2021 at age 76, beloved wife of the late Herbert Orzol; dearest mother of Catherine (Larry) Jaynes and Henrietta (Ben) Dennis; loving grandmother of Tyler and Jayden; daughter of the late Magdalena (nee Czora) and Jozef Ludyga. Bonnie was predeceased by her brothers. Also survived by other family members in Europe. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, 3-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where prayers will be said Friday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga at 9:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Please visit Bonnie's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
4
Prayer Service
8:45a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Infant of Prague Church
921 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
The Niedzwiedz Family
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results