ORZOL - Brunhilda "Bonnie"
May 30, 2021 at age 76, beloved wife of the late Herbert Orzol; dearest mother of Catherine (Larry) Jaynes and Henrietta (Ben) Dennis; loving grandmother of Tyler and Jayden; daughter of the late Magdalena (nee Czora) and Jozef Ludyga. Bonnie was predeceased by her brothers. Also survived by other family members in Europe. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, 3-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where prayers will be said Friday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga at 9:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Please visit Bonnie's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.