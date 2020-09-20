Menu
Bryant McCRAY Jr.
McCRAY - Bryant Jr.
Entered into rest September 13, 2020. Beloved father of Bryant D. (Glendora), Carmen Green, Kenneth (Cheritta), Stacy (Kenny) Sutton, Whitney McCray, Yvonne McCray (Kristen); grandfather of 16; great-grandfather of 3; survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Wake 10 AM, Funeral 11 AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Mt. Aaron Missionary Baptist Church, 540 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
