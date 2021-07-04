Rosenberry - Bud and Jean

A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass for Bud and Jean Rosenberry will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, July 10, at St. Aloysius Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Bud died on December 28, 2020 and because of pandemic restrictions, services and interment were private in early January. Because friends and extended family were unable to gather then, his family has scheduled this service to celebrate his life and that of his wife, Jean, who predeceased him January 23, 2018. The July 10th, date was selected in honor of their wedding anniversary of July 14. The Mass will be followed by a luncheon at 1 PM, at The Fairdale Banquet Center, 627 Wehrle Drive, Cheektowaga.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.