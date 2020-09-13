Menu
C. Allan RYAN
Ryan - C. Allan
September 7, 2020, of Lancaster, NY, age 91. Survived by wife, Lucy Ryan; sons: James (Jane), Christopher and David; daughters: Mary Zimmerman, Elizabeth (James) Murray and Martha Hunt; two stepsons: Paul Tesluk (Megan Hurley) and Christopher Tesluk (Brockett Horne); eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and four step grandchildren. A son, John Ryan (Ellen Holmes) and brother Ronald (late Dolores) predeceased him; also survived by former wife Elizabeth Ryan. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced. Your online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
