Ryan - C. Allan
September 7, 2020 of Lancaster, NY, at age 91. Survived by wife, Lucy Ryan; sons: James (Jane), Christopher and David; daughters: Mary Zimmerman, Elizabeth (James) Murray and Martha Hunt; two stepsons: Paul Tesluk (Megan Hurley) and Christopher Tesluk (Brockett Horne); eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and four step grandchildren. A son, John Ryan (Ellen Holmes) and brother Ronald (late Dolores) predeceased him. Also survived by former wife Betty Ryan. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service at a later date will be announced. If desired, contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or the American Civil Liberties Union. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.