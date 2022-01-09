Menu
Calle E. VANNI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
VANNI - Calle E.
Of Hamburg and Dallas, TX, entered into rest suddenly on November 14, 2021. Loving daughter of Richard and Suzanne Vanni; adored sister of the late Amelia L. Vanni; cherished companion of Miles Khaleel; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., for a gathering in Calle's memory on Saturday from 3-6 PM, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow. Calle was an accomplished body builder, personal trainer, and two time Miss. Buffalo figure winner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Calle's honor to Buddy's Second Chance Rescue, 2813 Niagara St., Buffalo 14207. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
15
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Heartbroken, My Ms Buffalo buddy. The fun memories I have of the competitions with you. Beautiful inside and out. RIP my sweet friend.
Patti & Tommy Walker
January 20, 2022
Lauren Flaherty
January 14, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
beverly a alaimo-diloro
Family
January 11, 2022
