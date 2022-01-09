VANNI - Calle E.
Of Hamburg and Dallas, TX, entered into rest suddenly on November 14, 2021. Loving daughter of Richard and Suzanne Vanni; adored sister of the late Amelia L. Vanni; cherished companion of Miles Khaleel; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., for a gathering in Calle's memory on Saturday from 3-6 PM, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow. Calle was an accomplished body builder, personal trainer, and two time Miss. Buffalo figure winner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Calle's honor to Buddy's Second Chance Rescue, 2813 Niagara St., Buffalo 14207. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.