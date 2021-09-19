Menu
Calvin H. DuBOIS
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DuBois Funeral Home
2436 Niagara Road
Niagara Falls, NY
DuBOIS - Calvin H.
64 of Sanborn, on September 17, 2021 at Niagara Hospice House. Born in Niagara Falls, NY on November 29, 1956; son of the late Herbert and Emily (Walck) DuBois. Calvin was employed with the Carpenters Local 276. Survivors include his wife, Lisa M. (Heard) DuBois; two children, Danielle E. (Seth) Ardrey of Ft. Collins, and Jeffrey C. DuBois (fiancé Liz Warkentin) of Sanborn; a brother, Douglas (Barb) DuBois; and many brother and sister-in-laws; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road (Bergholz), in Wheatfield, September 21, from 4-8 PM. Services will be on September 22, at 10:00 AM, in St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6167 Walmore Road, Sanborn, NY 14132. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church, or Niagara Hospice. Additional information may be viewed at DuBois Funeral Home (Facebook site), or www.duboisfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
DuBois Funeral Home
2436 Niagara Road, Niagara Falls, NY
Sep
22
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
6167 Walmore Road, Sanborn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
DuBois Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Lisa - I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Chrissy Colangelo
Other
September 21, 2021
My sincere condolences go out to the family. Cale did some work at my house many years ago and was such a nice man. I also had the pleasure of seeing him from time to time when he would stop by DuBois PT where I worked at that time. RIP Cale
Mary Palumbo
Other
September 19, 2021
