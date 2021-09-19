DuBOIS - Calvin H.
64 of Sanborn, on September 17, 2021 at Niagara Hospice House. Born in Niagara Falls, NY on November 29, 1956; son of the late Herbert and Emily (Walck) DuBois. Calvin was employed with the Carpenters Local 276. Survivors include his wife, Lisa M. (Heard) DuBois; two children, Danielle E. (Seth) Ardrey of Ft. Collins, and Jeffrey C. DuBois (fiancé Liz Warkentin) of Sanborn; a brother, Douglas (Barb) DuBois; and many brother and sister-in-laws; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road (Bergholz), in Wheatfield, September 21, from 4-8 PM. Services will be on September 22, at 10:00 AM, in St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6167 Walmore Road, Sanborn, NY 14132. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church, or Niagara Hospice. Additional information may be viewed at DuBois Funeral Home (Facebook site), or www.duboisfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.