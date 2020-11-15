CORNWELL - Calvin H.
November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Berns) Cornwell; loving father of Amy (Thomas) Luparello, Beth (Gary) Crawford, and Christian (Pamila) Cornwell; grandfather of Tyler, Anthony, Justin (Jenna), Zachary, Catherine, Emily, and Evan; brother of Robert (late June) Cornwell, and the late Ruth (Robert) Dennis; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Funeral services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Memorials may be made to the SPCA or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.