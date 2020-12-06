HARRINGTON - Calvin R.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nancy H. (nee Dickman) Harrington; devoted father of Linda Daniel (Lonnie) and Janet (Kevin) Kraus; cherished grandfather of Jhonatan and Kiera; loving son of the late Robert Harrington and Allene Pla; dear brother of Debbie (Brian Hudson) Ruffino and the late Phyllis Bieksza and Douglas Harrington; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.