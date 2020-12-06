Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Calvin R. HARRINGTON
HARRINGTON - Calvin R.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nancy H. (nee Dickman) Harrington; devoted father of Linda Daniel (Lonnie) and Janet (Kevin) Kraus; cherished grandfather of Jhonatan and Kiera; loving son of the late Robert Harrington and Allene Pla; dear brother of Debbie (Brian Hudson) Ruffino and the late Phyllis Bieksza and Douglas Harrington; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.