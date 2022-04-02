BEERS - Camille D. (nee Pasek)March 30, 2022. Beloved wife of Richard E. Beers; loving mother of Mark R. (Elizabeth Finch), Joanna M. Beers and Joyce C. (Alex) Rubin; dearest Grammy of Griffin Richard Rubin; dearest sister of Michael (Shirley), Stanley (Pam) Pasek and Mary (late Carm) Pitirri. Friends may call Monday, 4-8 PM, at the dengler, roberts, perna funeral home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday at 10 AM, from St. Paul's R.C. Church. Memorials to Camp Good Days and Special Times, 6430 Transit Rd., Suite 200, Depew, NY 14043.