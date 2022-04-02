Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Camille D. BEERS
BEERS - Camille D. (nee Pasek)
March 30, 2022. Beloved wife of Richard E. Beers; loving mother of Mark R. (Elizabeth Finch), Joanna M. Beers and Joyce C. (Alex) Rubin; dearest Grammy of Griffin Richard Rubin; dearest sister of Michael (Shirley), Stanley (Pam) Pasek and Mary (late Carm) Pitirri. Friends may call Monday, 4-8 PM, at the dengler, roberts, perna funeral home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday at 10 AM, from St. Paul's R.C. Church. Memorials to Camp Good Days and Special Times, 6430 Transit Rd., Suite 200, Depew, NY 14043.
www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.