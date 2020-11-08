Menu
Camille C. KRUPKA
KRUPKA - Camille C.
(nee Richard)
Of Lancaster, October 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Gerald Krupka; devoted mother of Annette Krupka, Gerald (Allyson) Krupka Jr. and Michelle (Dale) Fleming; loving grandmother of Andrew (Stephanie) Fleming and Stacy Fleming; dear sister of Harry (Mary) Richards and the late Robert (Carol) Richards; survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. Mrs. Krupka was an avid bingo player. Condolences may be left at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
