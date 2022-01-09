Menu
cAMILLE a. CHRZANOWSKI
CHRZANOWSKI - Camille A. (nee Dirosa)
Entered into rest January 3, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Chrzanowski; devoted mother of Michael O'Neill, Dianne (Dion DeFedericis) O'Neill-Ackendorf, Patricia (Michael) Aures and the late Patrick Jude O'Neill; adored grandmother of Paul Duke III, and Nicole Ackendorf; step-grandmother of Michael and Meghan Aures and Jessica and Kelly DeFedericis; loving daughter of the late Giuseppe DiRosa and the late Agnes Dodds; dear sister of Joan DiRosa and the late Thomas (late Pat) DiRosa; cherished aunt of Chris (Becky) Delprince, Mark Nelson, Thomas DiRosa and the late Linda and the late Robert DiRosa; fond friend of Felicia, Alisa and Mimi. No prior visitation. A memorial will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
