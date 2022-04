Aunt Camille was a loving godmother and aunt. One of my favorite things about her was sense of humor. She called me "shrimp" for years until I was taller than her, and I remember during a game of scrabble being told to "shut up, Jennifer" after which we all burst into laughter because of her tone and timing. She was also so loving. She never forgot our birthdays, and one year for mine she sent me a guardian angel prayer card that I´ve kept in my wallet ever since which has always helped me feel like someone´s looking out for me. Aunt Camille will be greatly missed.

Jenny Porcelli Family January 19, 2022