McGRANAHAN - Capt. Mark "Sparky"
Of Tonawanda, NY, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2022. Beloved companion of Nancy McKelvey. Father of Kevin (Heather), Lindsay, Collin (Brianna), and Loren McGranahan. Grandfather of Addison, Ainsley, Evelyn, Reagan, Ridley and Sawyer. Brother of Gary and Colleen (Patrick) Conlon. Uncle of Caitlin. Mark was the owner of Sparky's Charters that brought the joy of fishing on Lakes Erie and Ontario to hundreds of people. As an executive chef at some of the top restaurants and country clubs in WNY, Mark loved to share his talents from home cooked favorites to multi-course show stoppers. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 PM and Thursday from 2-6 PM at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Rd., where a service will be held at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Wounded Warrior Project
. Family guestbook available at amherstmemorialchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2022.