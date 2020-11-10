Menu
Cari Lynn GAWEL
GAWEL - Cari Lynn
Of Bliss, NY, passed away on November 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her father, Donald C. Gawel; surviving are her mother, Pauline Kieselbach Gawel; brothers, Mark Gawel and Doug Gawel both of Bliss; nephew, Chad (Chelsie) Gawel; nieces, Lorissa (Patrick Hobbs) Gawel, Shanda (Carl) Meyer. Friends may call Wednesday, November 11, from 11 AM - 1 PM at the ROBINSON & HACKEMER FUNERAL HOME, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw, where Cari's service will be held immediately following at 1 PM. Private burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Warsaw. Memorials may be made to the Wyoming County Nursing Facility Christmas Fund, 400 N. Main St., Warsaw, NY 14569. Due to Covid-19 precautions, the funeral home is limited to 33% capacity and facemasks are required. Please share condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson & Hackmer Funeral Home
