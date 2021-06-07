BLESSING - Carl

"The Great Carlini"

Mr. Blessing passed away on June 1, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Survivors include: wife, Elizabeth (Liz) Blessing; sister Crystal Szarjko; brother-in-law, Victor Szarjko, Neice, Heather Hobgood (husband Brad); niece Madison and Avery, Ashley and Kaitlin, Heather and Andrew; nephew Scott Szarjko (wife Tammy). The Great Carlini performed in many Night Clubs in the 60's. He loved his Magic and so did everyone else. He also would do his Magic for Nursing Homes, Parties and many other places. He performed his Magic at North Gate Health Care Facility where he worked and got married in August of 1993 and per Mr. Blessing's request, spent his final months. Also will be sadly missed by many friends and Loved ones. I love you my Green Eyed Magi, Rest In Peace. Services private.







Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 13, 2021.