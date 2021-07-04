Menu
Carl P. "Buddy" BURGIO
BURGIO - Carl P. "Buddy"
Of Amherst entered into rest on January 2, 2021 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Stevenson) Burgio; loving son of the late Carl and Frances (nee DiGiacomo) Burgio; also survived by many cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place in The Chapel CrossPoint Campus, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy, Getzville on Thursday at 4 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
The Chapel CrossPoint Campus
500 Crosspoint Pkwy, Getzville, NY
Our deepest condolences to Carl's family, I worked with Carl for sometime at APD, in fact this past Christmas we stopped by his home to visit with him, unfortunetley we were unable to locate him, may he rest in peace
Joani Nowinski
Work
July 5, 2021
