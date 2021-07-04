BURGIO - Carl P. "Buddy"
Of Amherst entered into rest on January 2, 2021 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Stevenson) Burgio; loving son of the late Carl and Frances (nee DiGiacomo) Burgio; also survived by many cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place in The Chapel CrossPoint Campus, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy, Getzville on Thursday at 4 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.