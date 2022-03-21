Menu
Carl J. CALABRO
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
CALABRO - Carl J.
March 19, 2022. Beloved husband of Rita M. (Hull) Calabro; devoted father of Carlo, Michelle, Jennifer (Stephen) Gore, Laura (Joseph) Piejda and Anthoney Calabro; loving grandfather of Vanessa, Jonathan, Carlie, Hunter, Landon and Lucas; dear brother of Lancine (late Anthony) Caito, Josephine (Michael) Panaro and Alfonzo (Brenda) Calabro; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Tuesday, from 2-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's memory to the charity of your choice. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carl was always making people smile. He had a way of never letting life pass him by. His love for his family was a representation of the life and love he gave to everyone who knew him. Cuz. You now get to show your stuff in the place that is home. Say hi to everyone. Give them a madonn.
Mari Jayne and Bill Warmus
March 22, 2022
Rest In Peace My Friend Of Many Years. Thoughts & Prayers For The Entire Family. God Bless All
Mike Botticelli
March 22, 2022
He IS a friend from childhood. I will miss him.
David Mingle
Friend
March 22, 2022
Paul & Joanne Calabro
Family
March 21, 2022
Carl will always be in our thoughts and Prayers. He had a great way of making everyone he met feel special. He had a genuine love and care of family. We had many wonderful times together as well as conversations from miles away. Carl had the best laugh when sharing stories. We were blessed to have him in our lives and our memories of him will last a lifetime. God has blessed his soul and welcomed him home. May the Lord bless his family with comfort and peace. All our Love, Paul, Joanne, Paul & Michael
Paul & Joanne Calabro
Family
March 21, 2022
Calabro and Caci Families, Cousin Carl was a wonderful person, always smiling, happy and respectful. He had a gentle and kind heart. Our prayers, love and deepest sympathies go out to the entire family. Love, Linda and John
Linda (Valvo) & John Gasbarrino
Family
March 21, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Carl was such a nice man! May God comfort you in the time of sorrow.
Patty and Al Monteforte
Family
March 21, 2022
I enjoyed our brief chats in the halls of Transportation.
David Homa
Work
March 21, 2022
So sorry too hear of our loss.Great friend ,great neighbor.
Phil Barker 20 Enola
Friend
March 21, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ronald LoCurto
Other
March 21, 2022
Carl was the light of my day as a fellow bus driver my mornings wasn't right until I saw his face and spoke with him! Last time I saw him I t0ld him how much I loved him and he told me that life was too short to not laugh and have fun and that's exactly what I'm gonna do! Carl was a great man and my prayers to the family. He was a gigantic presence so I can only imagine how huge the hole is.
Calvin Tribble
Work
March 21, 2022
My heart is so sad to hear of Carl´s passing. Such an amazing man who would do whatever he could for anyone. Always waved to me while passing in our busses, asking me how I was doing and my family was, shared a special moment with me after my dad had passed and sang to me some song with "Angel" in it every morning. I honestly couldn´t tell you if it was a real song or one he made up but it brightened my day. He made our world a much better place to live in and made our work day have some sunshine in it . Our department´s hearts are shattered. I´m sure "his" kids will miss him terribly as well. Prayers and hugs to his family and all who were blessed to have known him.
Angel
Work
March 21, 2022
