CALABRO - Carl J.
March 19, 2022. Beloved husband of Rita M. (Hull) Calabro; devoted father of Carlo, Michelle, Jennifer (Stephen) Gore, Laura (Joseph) Piejda and Anthoney Calabro; loving grandfather of Vanessa, Jonathan, Carlie, Hunter, Landon and Lucas; dear brother of Lancine (late Anthony) Caito, Josephine (Michael) Panaro and Alfonzo (Brenda) Calabro; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Tuesday, from 2-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's memory to the charity of your choice
. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2022.