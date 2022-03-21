My heart is so sad to hear of Carl´s passing. Such an amazing man who would do whatever he could for anyone. Always waved to me while passing in our busses, asking me how I was doing and my family was, shared a special moment with me after my dad had passed and sang to me some song with "Angel" in it every morning. I honestly couldn´t tell you if it was a real song or one he made up but it brightened my day. He made our world a much better place to live in and made our work day have some sunshine in it . Our department´s hearts are shattered. I´m sure "his" kids will miss him terribly as well. Prayers and hugs to his family and all who were blessed to have known him.

Angel Work March 21, 2022