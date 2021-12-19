CRATE - Rev. Carl W.

Went home to be with Jesus on December 17, 2021. Carl was born in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada on January 20, 1931. Beloved husband of Gloria C (née Patterson) Crate. Loving father of Carolyn Ruth (late Peter) McKnight, Mark James Crate, Ruth Gloria Manley and Marcia Lynn Crate. Pre-deceased by two brothers and one sister. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial wake will be held January 7, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. 1820 Seneca Street. Funeral Services will be held from Cazenovia Park Baptist Church, 520 North Legion Dr., Buffalo, NY 14210 on January 8, 2022 at 11 AM (please assemble at Church) In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pastor Carl's name may be made to the church where he served as the pastor for 20 years.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.