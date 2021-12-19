Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
CRATE - Rev. Carl W. Went home to be with Jesus on December 17, 2021. Carl was born in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada on January 20, 1931. Beloved husband of Gloria C (née Patterson) Crate. Loving father of Carolyn Ruth (late Peter) McKnight, Mark James Crate, Ruth Gloria Manley and Marcia Lynn Crate. Pre-deceased by two brothers and one sister. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial wake will be held January 7, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. 1820 Seneca Street. Funeral Services will be held from Cazenovia Park Baptist Church, 520 North Legion Dr., Buffalo, NY 14210 on January 8, 2022 at 11 AM (please assemble at Church) In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pastor Carl's name may be made to the church where he served as the pastor for 20 years.
Jan
7
Wake
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jan
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cazenovia Park Baptist Church
520 North Legion Dr., Buffalo, NY
Saddened by the loss of an old friend and fellow pastor, many great memories of LBI days shared ministry. Home at last, enjoy your rest! Unable to travel now. Love to Gloria and family. Stan & Barb
STAN & BARB SADLIER
School
January 6, 2022
Thinking of our time together cousin. You and Gloria always seemed healthy, happy and busy through the decades and despite the issue things always looked bright. Our conversations and visits always left me smiling.
As ever, Bill
William Crate
Family
January 5, 2022
Thinking of you and sending a hug. May you feel God's comforting arms all around you.
Laurel Stevens
Friend
January 4, 2022
My heartfelt sympathy to Gloria and the family who have lost a dear husband and father. My sister and I sang at Pastor Crates church( Ferndale Bible ) in Peterborough Ont. when he pastored there. He was always so encouraging and gracious to us. Later he assisted at my wedding in 1968. He and Gloria were a wonderful team and I know she will miss him very much. However, we have the blessed hope of a joyful reunion when the Lord calls us home too. Love to the entire family!
Marion Nie (Lang)
Marion Nie
Other
January 1, 2022
We enjoyed our visits with Carl & Gloria,always uplifting.Our condolences to his large family which he dearly loved.
Margo & Ernest Maidment
Family
December 30, 2021
Keep precious memories together close in your heart until we meet again with our Savior. Oh what a glorious day that will be! Praying for Gloria and family.