FERRARO - Carl D.
Age 70, passed away September 22, 2020 at his home in Bemus Point, NY after a lengthy illness. He was born March 31, 1950 in Buffalo, NY, son of the late Angelo and Clara Ferraro. Carl is survived by his longtime partner, Kelly Burkhouse; step-mother, Pat Ferraro; sisters, Maria (Robert) LaBarre, Rachel (Mike) Foley and Tammy (Jim) Blecharski; niece, Haley and nephews, Eric, Steven and David. Carl was a lifelong learner. He earned degrees from SUNY Buffalo, Bowling Green University and Ball State University. He earned his doctorate from Wayne State University. Carl loved to teach and had been on the faculty of Oklahoma State University and Houston University before settling in at SUNY Fredonia, where he taught for many years. His prior jobs as a TV station manager and his work as a producer made him an excellent hands-on teacher. Dr. Ferraro's classes in film and media arts were popular with students because he was passionate about what he taught and made it fun and accessible. Following retirement, Carl enjoyed life with his partner, Kelly in Bemus Point. He continued to avidly pursue his interests in computers, the media and technology. Visitation and services will not be observed. To leave a condolence, please visit www.lindfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.