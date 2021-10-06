DuCOTEY - Carl F.
October 2, 2021. Cherished son of the late Carl C. DuCotey and the late Florence Powers-DuCotey; loving brother of Denis (Barbara) DuCotey; dear uncle of Karen (Scott) Janiszewski; also survived by many aunts, cousins and friends. Family present for visitation Thursday from 3-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10 AM, at St. Vincent de Paul RC Church, 6441 Seneca St., Springbrook. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.