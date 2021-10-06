Menu
Carl F. DuCOTEY
DuCOTEY - Carl F.
October 2, 2021. Cherished son of the late Carl C. DuCotey and the late Florence Powers-DuCotey; loving brother of Denis (Barbara) DuCotey; dear uncle of Karen (Scott) Janiszewski; also survived by many aunts, cousins and friends. Family present for visitation Thursday from 3-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10 AM, at St. Vincent de Paul RC Church, 6441 Seneca St., Springbrook. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oct
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul RC Church
6441 Seneca Street, Springbrook, NY
Sorry to see the news of Carl´s passing . We will keep him in our thoughts and prayers . Kind regards Doug
Doug Coppola
October 6, 2021
