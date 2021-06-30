Menu
Carl L. HAGAN
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
HAGAN - Carl L.
June 26, 2021, age 97. Beloved husband of the late Violet "Judy" (nee McGregor) Hagan; devoted father of Robert A., Cathy J. (Joseph) Burke, and Carol Ann (G. Robert) Ostrander; loving grandfather of six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; dear brother of Joyce (late John) Svilokos and the late Albert E. (late Barbara) Hagan Jr., also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 10 AM-12 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12 PM. Friends invited. Mr. Hagan was a United States Navy veteran, a member of the Amherst Lodge #981 F. & A. M., and retired from Calspan Corp. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jul
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carl always had a smile and a kind word for all. RIP, Carl.
Patricia Zerkowski
Work
July 3, 2021
I was honored and blessed to have had Carl as a boss at Calspan Corp. for approximately 20 years. He was such a kind person. He was always there for me or for anyone who needed advice. All my prayers for his family. Linda Slomowicz
Linda Slomowicz
July 1, 2021
Knew Carl from my days at Calspan. I have such fond memories of him-such a kind and hard-working guy. He was a real treasure!
Karen Thompson
Work
June 30, 2021
