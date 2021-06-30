HAGAN - Carl L.
June 26, 2021, age 97. Beloved husband of the late Violet "Judy" (nee McGregor) Hagan; devoted father of Robert A., Cathy J. (Joseph) Burke, and Carol Ann (G. Robert) Ostrander; loving grandfather of six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; dear brother of Joyce (late John) Svilokos and the late Albert E. (late Barbara) Hagan Jr., also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 10 AM-12 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12 PM. Friends invited. Mr. Hagan was a United States Navy veteran, a member of the Amherst Lodge #981 F. & A. M., and retired from Calspan Corp. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.