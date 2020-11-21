KETTLE - Carl L., Sr.

November 19, 2020, of Buffalo, NY, at the age of 57 years. Companion of Liesha Williams; father of Nicole, Carolyn, Jillian, Karen and the late Carl L. Kettle Jr.; grandfather of ten grandchildren; brother of Marcy Seneca, Cecile Williams, Tracy Schwartz and the late Deanna Kettle; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Sunday from 12-3 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where funeral services will take place at 3:00 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 21, 2020.