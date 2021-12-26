LAPADURA - Carl R., Jr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 21, 2021. Father of Courtney (Michael) Nuchereno; grandfather of Olivia; loving son of the late Catherine (nee Turano) and Carl R. Lapadura Sr.; beloved stepson of Jean Lapadura; devoted brother of Judith (Samuel) Burgio and Cheryl (Wayne) Spaulding; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A private burial will be held at WNY National Cemetery. Mr. Lapadura was a U.S. Army Veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences online may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.