LEHSTEN - Carl W.
Of Orchard Park, NY. December 22, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Gimbert); loving father of Gary (Sandi) Gimbert, Carl (Carol), Bernard (Cindy), David (Libbe), Robert and Howard (Maureen); dearest grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Thursday, 4-8 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a short prayer service will be held at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.