Carl W. LEHSTEN
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
LEHSTEN - Carl W.
Of Orchard Park, NY. December 22, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Gimbert); loving father of Gary (Sandi) Gimbert, Carl (Carol), Bernard (Cindy), David (Libbe), Robert and Howard (Maureen); dearest grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Thursday, 4-8 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a short prayer service will be held at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
30
Prayer Service
7:30p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
