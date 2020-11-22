Menu
Carl R. SCHILTZ
SCHILTZ - Carl R.
Of South Wales, November 18, 2020, husband of late Shirley; father of Deborah (Dale) Colkitt, Terry (Elaine), Jody (Leo) Krzeminski, Timothy (late Suzanne), Sandy (Jim) Fontaine and Wendy (Alex M.D.) Pak; grandfather of 14; great-grandfather of 12; brother of late Margaret (Paul) Bartz, late Mildred (Francis) George and late Florence (Joseph) Ziegler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, November 24, 11 AM at St. John Neuman (St. Cecilia Worship Site, Sheldon), 991 Centerline Rd., Strykersville. Carl was a member of the Strykersville Fire Company for 66 years and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Wales. Flowers gratefully declined. The family encourages memorials be made to The Strykersville Fire Company or The Kiwanis Club of Wales. Condolence and Directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
