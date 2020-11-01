BARONE - Carl S.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on October 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Rose Marie Barone (nee Missico) for 68 years; devoted father of Anthony (Edana) Barone and Carl Barone; cherished grandfather of Anthony Jr. (Katie) Barone, Deena (Richard) Noetzel, Carl Barone and Taylor Barone; cherished great- grandfather of Madison, Joseph, Gianna, and Cassidy; loving son of the late Carl Barone and Sarah Falzone; dear brother of James (late Kathy) Barone and the late Charles Barone, Richard Barone and Anthony (Judy) Barone. Also survived by loving family members and friends. Carl was an avid harness racing fan. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo on Saturday, November 7th at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elderwood of Cheektowaga for their wonderful care. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.