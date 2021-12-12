Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carley FLETCHER
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
FLETCHER - Carley
Age 92, of North Tonawanda, peacefully at home on December 10, 2021. Carley loved baking and working on her word search puzzle. She was a huge Mets fan. Carley is predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Joseph Fletcher. Also predeceased by her daughter Jane F. Yankey, and by her brother and sister John Miller and Mary Ellen Tyger. She is survived by her daughters Lois (late Norman) McNamara, Jo Ann Fletcher of IL, and Phyllis Brown. She will be missed by her grandchildren Brian and Zachary Barlow and Nicholas Yankey. Great-grandmother to Rayne and Aria Moeller. Friends and family may call Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., located at 1241 Oliver Street at the corner of Ward Road on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will begin at 7 PM. Interment at Brush Valley Methodist Cemetery. Donations in Carley's memory may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Dec
14
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I´m very sorry to hear about your mother´s passing. She was one of the nicest, kindest people I´ve ever known. I have very fond memories of her and Uncle Joe. You have my most sincere condolences.
John and Ann Miller
January 4, 2022
Sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. She was a good and kind person. God Bless your family during this difficult time. My deepest sympathy.
Mary Gray Lachina
Friend
December 14, 2021
So sorry about your mom's passing, our deepest sympathy and prayers to your family...Carley was such a very sweet and kind woman
Gloria and John Brown
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results