FLETCHER - Carley
Age 92, of North Tonawanda, peacefully at home on December 10, 2021. Carley loved baking and working on her word search puzzle. She was a huge Mets fan. Carley is predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Joseph Fletcher. Also predeceased by her daughter Jane F. Yankey, and by her brother and sister John Miller and Mary Ellen Tyger. She is survived by her daughters Lois (late Norman) McNamara, Jo Ann Fletcher of IL, and Phyllis Brown. She will be missed by her grandchildren Brian and Zachary Barlow and Nicholas Yankey. Great-grandmother to Rayne and Aria Moeller. Friends and family may call Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., located at 1241 Oliver Street at the corner of Ward Road on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will begin at 7 PM. Interment at Brush Valley Methodist Cemetery. Donations in Carley's memory may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.