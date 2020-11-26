Menu
Carlos T. QUINCE
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley E. (nee Ziglar) Quince; devoted father of Terri Quince, Kimberly (William) Williamson, Tracey (Sydney) Owens and the late Carlos A. Quince; cherished grandfather of Cortez (Brandi), Brandon, Milan and the late Courtney; adored great-grandfather of Cae'den, Jordann, Willow, Cortez Jr., Kaius and Harlowe; loving son of the late Theodore Quince and Virginia Alexander; dear brother of Donald, Keith (late Brenda), Corey and the late Ronald and Tyra; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews; survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
