Carlota Jasmin RODRIGUEZ
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
RODRIGUEZ - Carlota Jasmin
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 15, 2021. Devoted mother of Richard (Lindy) Rodriguez; cherished grandmother of Dominic and Jaxon; loving daughter of Carlota and the late Oscar Rodriguez; dear sister of Luis A. Rodriguez Sr., Angel J. (Madeline) Rodriguez Sr., July (Steven) Orlowski and the late Oscar P. Rodriguez Sr.; adored aunt of Luis A. (Jessica) Rodriguez Jr., Bianca L. (Chris) Rodriguez, Angel J. (Stephanie) Rodriguez Jr., Vincent S. Orlowski, Matthew S. Orlowski and the late Vanessa Rodriguez; adored great-aunt of Milana Rodriguez, Luis A. Rodriguez III, and Angel J. Rodriguez III. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, corner of Maryland and Seventh St., Buffalo on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (Please assemble at Church). Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Share memories and online condolences at
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Cross Church
corner of Maryland and Seventh St., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
