COZAD - Carlyle Paul
Age 93 of the Town of Wheatfield Saturday September 12, 2020 in the VA Medical Center in Batavia, NY. Paul was the owner and operator of Human Factors Consultants of Kenmore and was a commercial pilot. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. Beloved husband of Zorida (Joey) Cozad; dear father of Paula (Terry) Rattigan, Carole (Larry) Robbins, Wayne (Cinde) Cozad, Bruce Cozad and the late Brett Cozad. Also survived by other family members.
Friends may call at Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Monday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM from St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Interment in St Mark Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Guest register available at FrettholdFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.