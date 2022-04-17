Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carmela BONFRISCO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BONFRISCO - Carmela
(nee Mancini)
Formerly of Silvercreek, NY, entered into rest April 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Samuele Bonfrisco; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Lucia Mancini; dear sister of Antoinette Mancini, Daniel (Frances) Mancini, Joshua Mancini, the late Josephine (late Thomas) Rizzo, Angeline (late Russell) Kingsbury, Nicholas Mancini, Elijah (Theresa) Mancini, and Samuel (late Carol) Mancini; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday (April 22), from 10 AM-12 Noon, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Officiated by Rev. Carl Hedman. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Associations of WNY, 6400 Sheridan Dr., Suite 320, Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.