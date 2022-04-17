BONFRISCO - Carmela
(nee Mancini)
Formerly of Silvercreek, NY, entered into rest April 11, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Samuele Bonfrisco; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Lucia Mancini; dear sister of Antoinette Mancini, Daniel (Frances) Mancini, Joshua Mancini, the late Josephine (late Thomas) Rizzo, Angeline (late Russell) Kingsbury, Nicholas Mancini, Elijah (Theresa) Mancini, and Samuel (late Carol) Mancini; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday (April 22), from 10 AM-12 Noon, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Officiated by Rev. Carl Hedman. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Associations of WNY, 6400 Sheridan Dr., Suite 320, Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.